Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,421 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $231.07. The stock had a trading volume of 74,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

