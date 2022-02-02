Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 77,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $599.16. 31,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

