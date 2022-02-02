Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,595 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 40,909 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $53,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. 83,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,091. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

