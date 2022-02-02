Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $61,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $205.90. 22,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

