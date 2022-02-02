Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 92,476 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,476 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $75,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.73. 37,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,628. The company has a market cap of $238.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

