Maryland Capital Management Acquires 1,614 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $822.03. 4,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,966. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

