Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 1.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $26,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

MNST stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,635. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

