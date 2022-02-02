Maryland Capital Management Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock remained flat at $$170.88 during trading on Wednesday. 78,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. The company has a market capitalization of $449.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

