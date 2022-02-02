Maryland Capital Management Has $27.11 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,092 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $538.30. 13,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $573.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

