Maryland Capital Management Has $40.65 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.41% of Five Below worth $40,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Five Below by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Five Below by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below stock remained flat at $$170.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,920. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.83.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

