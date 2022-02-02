Maryland Capital Management Has $46.49 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,567 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.8% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 230,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 255,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,780,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

ABT stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. 41,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

