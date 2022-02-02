Maryland Capital Management Has $49.05 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $49,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.41. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,911. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average is $255.78.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

