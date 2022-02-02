Maryland Capital Management Has $52.47 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 3.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $52,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.88.

PAYC stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,759. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.33. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

