Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,954,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 250,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,386,104. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.