Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.95.

Shares of FB traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.85. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $899.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

