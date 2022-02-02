Maryland Capital Management Purchases 189 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 27,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $31.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3,055.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,295.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,371.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,280 shares of company stock worth $126,739,208 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

