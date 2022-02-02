Maryland Capital Management Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.51. 58,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,647. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.