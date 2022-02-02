Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 16.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.24. 19,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

