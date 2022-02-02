Maryland Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 230,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,188,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

