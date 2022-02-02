Maryland Capital Management Sells 16,408 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.27. 22,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

