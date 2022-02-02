Maryland Capital Management Sells 2,262 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of EW traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

