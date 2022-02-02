Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 463 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.74. 6,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $288.08 and a 12-month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

