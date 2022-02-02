Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.03.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. 504,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

