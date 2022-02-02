Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 9,865 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $174.87. 57,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

