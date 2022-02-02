Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 45,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.57. 72,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

