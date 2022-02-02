Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 325 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $818.26. 6,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.