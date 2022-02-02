Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Maryland Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 80,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $306,654,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $5,007,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

