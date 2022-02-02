Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down to $112.09

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.09, but opened at $107.98. Match Group shares last traded at $117.91, with a volume of 58,566 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.91.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 31,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

