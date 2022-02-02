Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

