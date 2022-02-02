Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of MTTR opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

