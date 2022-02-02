Maxcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $379,920.10 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $379,920.10 and approximately $164.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.84 or 0.99961228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00074233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00256697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00166335 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00333612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

