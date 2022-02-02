MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. 853,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MaxLinear stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

