Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

