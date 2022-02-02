McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,681. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in McKesson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,025. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $258.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

