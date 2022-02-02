MDU Resources Group (MDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

