Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,455 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 155,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985,908. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

