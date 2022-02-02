Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 703,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $171,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.86. 85,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

