MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,907.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard bought 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard bought 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard bought 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard bought 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,507. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

