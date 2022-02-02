Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 900 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,566. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $390.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

