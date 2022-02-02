Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,871 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.02 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

