Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 161,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

