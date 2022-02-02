Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.77. 10,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,644. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

