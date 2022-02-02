Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $15.87 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,313 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.38. The firm has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.