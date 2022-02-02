Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

