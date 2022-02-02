Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 210,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,293,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

