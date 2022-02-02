Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

