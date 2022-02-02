Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 463,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,838,968. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

