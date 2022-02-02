Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.55 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,268 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.30. 13,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

