Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,568 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,761. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

