Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,740 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,730,552. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. 50,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a market cap of $389.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

